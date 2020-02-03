Bowling Green City Commission may change voting process

In an effort some on the board say is to ensure transparency and reduce confusion, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners may abstain from voting until the second reading of an ordinance.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson says sometimes the public view voting on the first reading of an ordinance as a done deal, but that isn't the case.

"People think if you vote the first time it's over with you've already made up your mind, where as you could change your vote to where it would be the opposite side on the second vote," said Mayor of Bowling Green, Bruce Wilkerson. "The other side of the debate is it would give you more time to consider it and not feel like you're being pressed into establishing a position the first time and give more time to talk to the public."

City Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown says waiting to vote for the second reading would give the body more time to evaluate their decision

"Not voting on the first reading gives us the opportunity instead of receiving brand new information there and then voting, we get to sleep on it, we get to ask follow up questions to staff, we get to gather input from our community members," said Brown. "And then we'll have a much more sort of robust understanding of the topics that we're voting on and I feel that is incredibly important for a strong democracy for elected officials to have informed votes."

The board of commissioners will convene at city hall to vote on the new ordinance Tuesday at 4:30 P.M.