Bowling Green City Commission votes against Fairness Ordinance

Tuesday night the Bowling Green City Commission voted 3-to-2 against

adopting a Fairness Ordinance in its first reading. Commissioners Slim Nash and Dana Beasley Brown voted for the ordinance; commissioners Sue Parragin and Joe Denning, and Mayor Bruce Wilkerson voted against it.

The commission will vote on a second reading of the ordinance Tuesday, May 7th. Supporters say it would protect people from being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

During discussion earlier in the evening, Commissioner Nash, who was in favor of the ordinance, said he believes the black civil rights movement of the 1960’s was not exactly the same as the current gay rights movement. Although, he said he believes the act of discrimination IS the same.

Prior to the vote, of the people who spoke out tonight, 11 were opposed, and 24 in favor of the Fairness Ordinance. One supporter said, “This feels like this is Jim Crow 2.”

The evening began with three residents taking the podium, publicly opposing the Fairness Ordinance. There was a list of those wanting to make public comment. Mayor Wilkerson said they would be there however long it took for everyone’s comments to be heard.

The Fairness Ordinance was first introduced in 2017, when Commissioner Slim Nash made the motion to adopt it. But no one seconded the motion, so it never came to a formal vote. But Tuesday night Commissioner Beasley Brown seconded Nash's motion, so the ordinance could be discussed.

People packed city hall to see and hear how the discussion on the Fairness Ordinance went. The overflow crowd even gathered around a TV downstairs at City Hall as the meeting room filled up quickly.

A Fairness Ordinance has already been adopted in 10 cities across Kentucky.