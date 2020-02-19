Bowling Green City Commission will still vote on two readings, process changes slightly

The Bowling Green City Commission will likely keep their voting process the same with two readings and two votes on ordinances at Tuesday night's meeting.

According to Commissioner Slim Nash, the process will change slightly to have better communication with the residents of Bowling Green. After the first vote, the clerk will read the summary and say it's a

non-binding vote and after the second reading the clerk will say it's the binding vote.

The first reading passed unanimously and needs a second reading to take effect.

