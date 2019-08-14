Bowling Green Cook Out employee receives surprise of a lifetime

An employee of Bowling Green's Cook Out restaurant received the ultimate surprise Wednesday morning.

Cameron has been a hardworking employee who has high-functioning autism.

He explained how he doesn't always have reliable transportation to his job, and oftentimes would walk to work.

His manager wanted to make the day completely different -- surprising Cameron with a new bike, credit for rides with a local taxi service, and so much more, including being named Employee of the Year.

"Oh man, I feel like a million bucks," said Cameron Coleman. "I love it, and I will keep on working here, I will keep on working with Will and them. I feel excited."

William Reynolds, the general manager of the restaurant, wanted the day to also be one of paying-it-forward -- by pledging funds for Cameron to give to his sister, as well as securing a bike for his brother.

"So that's the whole point of today and giving Cameron something that was long-overdue a good day in his life. Because hopefully positive ripples will come from this," said Reynolds.

Many community partners and friends pitched in to help Reynolds make the day one to remember.