The weather caused a four-hour delay for the Bowling Green East Little League Team's regional game Thursday night, but that didn't stop them from advancing at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.

They took on the team from Bay City, Michigan and beat them 5-to-3.

They advance to the Regional Championship game on ESPN at 4:00 p.m. CDT Saturday against the winner of the Illinois vs Michigan game. A win in that game puts BG East in the Little League World Series.