Bowling Green East celebrates their trip to the Little League World Series

It was an amazing night to celebrate an amazing team as Wednesday night the Great Lakes Champions, Bowling Green East little league team was honored for their run to the Little League World Series.

Each player on the team was honored and commemorated by Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

This special group of 11 and 12-year-olds was nearly overwhelmed, but beyond thankful for the community support they have received.

One person that was on the minds and hearts of everyone in attendance was Mason Goodnight.

Warren Commonwealth Attorney and the President of BG East, Chris Cohron gave an emotional speech and named Mason Goodnight the MVP of this 2019 LLWS participant.

A special "Playing For Mason" pin was given away to everyone in attendance. This Bowling Green East Little League team will never forget Mason, and believe that his presence is what helped will them all the way to Williamsport.

Manager Rick Kelley is in rare air, leading three different teams over a five-year span to the World Series, but with the help of his assistant coaches Jef Goodnight and Matt Idlett, I believe we could be rooting on another Great Lakes Champion sooner than later.

