Bowling Green East's coaches react to the LLWS being canceled

The greatest spectacle in youth sports will not take place in 2020, as the little league world series has been canceled due to COVID-19. This marks the first time the event has been canceled in its 73 year history

"Well, I think that we were sort of anticipating it. It had been talked about for quite a while" said Bowling Green East All-stars manager Rick Kelley. "Even though we were anticipating it we were still quite disappointed with the news."

The Bowling Green East All-stars have made the trip to Williamsport three of the last five years including 2019, but will not get a chance to defend their Great Lakes Title.

"I know how much time and effort and work our group has put into it since they were eight-year-olds," said BG East assistant coach Jef Goodnight. "And to know that this group of twelve-year-olds all over the country that have put all this time and effort into having that dream and to try to live out that dream and not have that opportunity. It's just really tough."

Besides just the baseball games, the experience of Williamsport will be missed by any and everyone who has attended or watched a game on TV.

Kelley says, "certainly the big stage is impressive to everybody. The fans are tremendous you have 30-40 thousand fans at every game. And I guess the biggest thing is the cultural aspect of it where you are intermingling with kids from foreign countries. They may not speak the same language, we may not speak theirs (language), it is still a great opportunity for life"

Although the World Series is canceled all hope is not lost for summer baseball here in Kentucky. With Governor Beshear reopening the state in phases, coaches from East Little League hope to play a modified schedule this summer.

For now, we all must wait as the countdown to the 2021 Little League World Series is on.