Bowling Green Fire Department Fills the Boot

Labor Day Weekend is here and It is time for the local Fire Department to "Fill The Boot."

The Bowling Green Fire Department were outside Bowling Green Walmarts all weekend long to take donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"Fill the Boot" is a national fundraiser that has been going for 65 years.

Last year, BGFD were able to raise 20,000 dollars, but this year their goal is a little higher.

"We haven't kept a running count just yet, our goal is 25,000 dollars, we raised 20,000 last year so we are still just trying to build on top of that," said Chris Britton, Sergeant BGFD.

BGFD will be back out at both Walmart locations again Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Don't forget to help "Fill The Boot."