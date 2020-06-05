Bowling Green Fire Department achieves highest Insurance Services Office rating

The Bowling Green Fire Department is pleased to announce it has achieved a Class 01/1X Public Protection Classification (PPC) from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), which is the highest rating it's achieved in it's history. ISO collects and evaluates four primary categories of fire suppression – the fire department, water supply, emergency communications and community risk reduction. This accomplishment has only been achieved by 388 fire departments in the nation.

Most insurance companies use ISO’s PPC when calculating residential, commercial and industrial property premiums and an improved rating can lead to a reduction in insurance premiums. ISO analyzes data and assigns the PPC grade a number from 1 to 10. Class 1 represents an exemplary fire suppression program, and Class 10 indicates that the area's fire suppression program does not meet ISO's minimum criteria. The new rating will become effective on September 1, 2020.