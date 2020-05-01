Bowling Green Fire Department hiring

Have you ever wanted to be a firefighter?

The Bowling Green Fire Department launched applications for firefighters on Friday. The deadline to apply is May 31.

"We are going to start taking applications today so people have the whole month of May to apply and then they will start the process after that. So the applications are available on the cities website. People can go on there they can look at the different requirements and the different benefits to working at the fire department," said Marlee Boenig, spokesperson for BGFD.

If you have any questions concerning the application process you can call the fire department at 270-393-3689.

To fill out the job application and to find out more information about the position click here.

