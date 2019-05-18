Bowling Green Fire Department opens doors to the public

For the first time in years, the Bowling Green Fire Department opened its doors to the public.

The BGFD Open House was an opportunity for people to meet the firefighters and tour their headquarters.

The general public was given the chance to check out the new and old fire trucks, interact with the firefighters, watch equipment demos, and even ride in the ladder truck.

The event was also an opportunity for the public to meet the fire department in a non-emergency setting.

"I think most of the time you see first responders at an emergency, you don't get to interact with them when you're having a good day. We thought this was a great idea for them to come down. I mean, your taxes are paying for our equipment and we want you to see what we have here and what your taxes are paying for," said BGFD Public Information Officer, MarLee Boenig.

K9 "Millie," the fire dog, even made an appearance to showcase her skills to the crowd. Millie also just celebrated her third birthday on Thursday.

Kids were given goodie bags, a red or pink fire hat and were able to play on the bouncy house set up outside the station.