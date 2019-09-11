Bowling Green Fire Department pays tribute to 9/11

September 11, 2001 changed Americans lives forever.

For one Bowling Green Firefighter, it changed his future.

"9/11 probably altered a lot of people's lives forever. I know that in my own personal case I was going to graduate college very shortly after that go into corporate america" said Craig White, Captain BGFD.

"It altered my future forever because instead I went into the military and it led me down this road that led me to this job and this profession," added White.

BGFD Station 1 is displaying a large American flag to pay tribute to our fellow Americans. The department has displayed the flag every year as a memorial to honor the brave men and women who tragically lost their lives 18 years ago today.

"Just being able to be apart of this department on this day and how special it is that so many men and women gave their lives that day. Hopefully, we can carry on that tradition for many years, it's super important to me," said Brennan Elsas, firefighter.

Hundreds of firefighters lost their lives to help save others on September 11, 2001. For many their sacrifice that day means everything.

"The sacrifice that the firefighters made on 9/11 it means everything to us as far as just is realizing what our job is. What it could be and just keeping that in the back of our minds, you never know what you are going to wake up to. Those guys didn't know what they were waking up to that morning," said White.

Thank you to all the first responders for everything you do and may we never forget 9/11.