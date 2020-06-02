Bowling Green Fire Department responding to blaze on Chestnut Street

Updated: Tue 12:48 PM, Jun 02, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at a business complex near downtown Bowling Green.

Large amounts of water is being sprayed onto the building located on the 700 block of Chestnut Street.

It's not known at this time the cause of the fire.

