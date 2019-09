The Bowling Green Fire Department is asking for the public to head on out this weekend to their annual Firehouse Festival.

The festival will kick off outside of Greenwood Mall in front of J. C. Penney on Saturday evening.

The department says there will be plenty of activities and giveaways, obstacles courses and more, for the whole family.

You can meet fire dog Millie and get more information on keeping your family safe.

The event will go on from 5 to 6:30 p.m.