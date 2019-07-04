Bowling Green Fire: Man falls 40 feet at Lost River Cave

The Bowling Green Fire Department tells 13 News that a man fell about 40 feet overnight into the river near Lost River Cave.

Officials received the notification shortly after 2:30 a.m. that someone was yelling from the area.

Marlee Boenig of BGFD tells us they did a preliminary search, finding some items of clothing left behind not far from the river.

A firefighter rappelled down towards the cave to see if they could find him, but were unable to locate him.

We're told the man apparently did get out on his own and then spoke with police.

His condition or identity, along with what led to the fall, is unknown at this time.