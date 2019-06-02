Bowling Green Garden Club hosts 2019 Fairy Garden Tour and Tea

It's National Garden Week and the Bowling Green Garden Club celebrated accordingly with the 2019 Fairy Garden Tour and Tea.

The annual event has been going on for the last 10 years to enjoy an afternoon filled with magical tours and tasty treats at local gardens in the area.

Several children participated, as organizers hoped to share their passion for gardening with the younger generations.

The goal is to encourage a love of gardening and work for the "preservation of Bowling Green and Warren County's beauty."

Every child received a kit with a fairy garden at the Fairy Tea for a way to use their imagination and create a garden of their own.

Children also got the chance to make a wish in the "Wishing Mirror," and write it down

"There's something about growing plants and enjoying the beauty of nature that I think it's enriching and they don't always have the opportunity to do that," said Beth Curtis, Fairy Tea Host for the Bowling Green Garden Club.

More than 100 tickets were sold for the event. All proceeds will go to the Historic Railpark and Train Museum.

The event began at 1:00 p.m. with a tour of eight gardens around the Euclid and Covington area. At each stop a child received a piece of a fairy costume, so by the time they arrived at the fairy tea their costume was complete.

"Some of the children here today told me that they've started growing a fairy garden at home and they were looking at it and seeing all the possibilities and it was kind of cute," said Curtis.

The Bowling Green Garden Club was organized in 1934 and now has over 40 active members.

National Garden Clubs across the country will celebrate National Garden Week during June 2-8.

For more information on how you can join the Bowling Green Garden Club, contact BGGardenClub.