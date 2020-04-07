Bowling Green Henkel employee tests positive for coronavirus

In a statement Henkel says a Bowling Green employee tested positive for novel coronavirus and was last at the site on March 26. The company has notified all co-workerswho were in direct contact with the person.

The full statement is below:

“Henkel is committed to minimizing risk to our employees, their families and communities to help to lower the probability of viral spread in our communities. We can confirm that one of our Bowling Green team members has tested positive for novel coronavirus. We are in close contact with the individual and continue to offer our support. This associate was last at the site on March 26, and the company has notified all coworkers who had been in direct contact with this person and advised them to self-quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure. Enhanced cleaning had been enacted throughout the site before being notified of this case, and a further round of specialized cleaning has already been completed. Elevated safety and hygiene measures are in place to safeguard our employees, and we continue to follow the guidance of leading health experts about cleaning, hygiene and social distancing. Henkel has an important responsibility to society during this crisis, as a company that provides products essential for cleaning and personal hygiene. We are extremely grateful for the dedication and flexibility of our employees to support one another and adhere to all safety protocols at the Bowling Green plant.”