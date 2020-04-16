Bowling Green High School holds drive-thru for cap and gown pick-up

Bowling Green High School is dedicating this year 2020, to the season of seniors, as their graduation date approaches.

The coronavirus pandemic has plans left uncertain plans for a graduation ceremony for many schools.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, the school held a unique way of passing out their students' cap and gowns in order to maintain social distancing by holding a drive-thru pick-up. The high school says they're currently in the process of figuring out what would work best for a graduation ceremony scheduled to take place this May.

"If the dates at the end of May don't work for us, we have prom and graduation scheduled at the end of May. Then we're going to try to find some suitable days in June or July. I know a lot of schools are looking to do virtual or graduation that might be drive-thru or some other format. We want to provide our students in person graduation if at all possible."

"It really hurts that we're not going to have any more time at our school and it kind of all ended without us realizing that it was going to, but it really means a lot that our teachers would do this for us," said senior, Emma Widner. "I've had a great four years here and I'm going to miss it."

Staff at the high school says the day allowed them to see faces and connect with students who they haven't seen in some time.