Bowling Green High School students celebrate post-graduation accomplishments

Three students at Bowling Green High School celebrated their achievements for post-graduation during a ceremony Monday morning.

Harrison Riggs and Zachary Dennis Martin were both awarded National ROTC scholarships and both will attend Western Kentucky University in the fall.

"When I got the letter that I got it I was just overblown with happiness, like 'Oh' for my parents they won't have to pay for my college or anything like that they don't have to worry about it," said Harrison Riggs, scholarship recipient. "I won't have any debt after anything and I'm doing what I love to do, which is serve my country."

The scholarships fully cover the cost of tuition and fees, provide 1,200 dollars for books, and 1,700 dollars for housing.

The scholarships will be applied toward each student's sophomore, junior and senior year.

"It makes higher education completely possible for me if I didn't have this sort of stuff I probably wouldn't be looking at college because I don't want to take debt," said Zachary Dennis Martin, scholarship recipient.

Jake Wilson enlisted in the Army National Guard in March and during Monday's ceremony officials with the Army National Guard held his swearing-in ceremony.

"I ship to basic training in Fort Benning on July 17th and I will be in basic training in Fort Benning for ten weeks and after that, I will go to Fort Gordon for special job training," said Wilson.

All three students have been working toward these goals for several months.

Family and friends joined them Monday morning to celebrate the accomplishments.