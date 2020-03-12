Bowling Green Hot Rods season delayed due to coronavirus concerns

Bowling Green's minor league team, the Hot Rods, will not be stepping up to bat on their originally scheduled opening day.

In a statement, Minor League Baseball said that after consultation with medical professionals and Major League Baseball, MiLB has decided to delay the start of the 2020 baseball season.

Statement from Minor League Baseball ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H4RlAyPxxw — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 12, 2020

The Hot Rods were initially set to play the Fort Wayne TinCaps on April 9.

