Bowling Green Independent School district and WKU hosts math scholars camp

Bowling Green Independent School District and WKU is hosting a Math Scholars Camp for students who demonstrate advanced skills in math.

The grant-funded program continues this week through Friday at Dishman McGinnis from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Students invited to the camp will be going into the 4th, 5th and 6th grades at TC Cherry, Dishman McGinnis and Parker Bennett Curry Elementary Schools.

Dr. Toni Szymanski Associate Professor of Gifted Studies and Director of Math Scholars Camp said it's important for gifted students to have people to relate to. “It’s super important that gifted kids know that there’s other kids like them, there’s people who can get their jokes and they can talk to, and across the district we want them to be able to find friends so that when they go to 6th grade, they see people that they know in their classes.”

The program includes several math, technology, and engineering-related activities geared towards workforce readiness such as robotics, 3D printing and hands-on problem solving exercises.

Each child also participates in individualized instruction where they work on math equations and problems.

Math Scholars Camp also provides the students with recess and non-academic related activities to give the students a chance to socialize and bond with one another.

For more information on Math Scholars Camp and Bowling Green Independent Schools please visit ​https://www.b-g.k12.ky.us.