Bowling Green Independent Schools extend closure

Bowling Green City Schools will remain closed until at least Monday, April 20, 2020. That information was sent out to parents and guardians of BGISD students Monday, March 23, 2020.

Bowling Green City Schools will continue to utilize NTI, or non-traditional instructional days this week, as well as the two weeks following spring break: April 6-10, and April 13-17, 2020. There will be no instruction during spring break, March 30-April 3. Online instruction will continue and each school will communicate plans to distribute paper copies as needed.

We want to commend the Child Nutrition and Transportation Departments for an amazing effort last week, delivering 15,744 meals to children across our district. However, to keep our workforce strong for the coming weeks, we are making a few adjustments to the schedule. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, BGISD buses will make only one mid-morning route to deliver both breakfast and lunch to families. For questions about delivery times, please contact the district office: 270-746-2200.

More information is available on the Bowling Green Independent Schools District Facebook page.

