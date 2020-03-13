Bowling Green Independent Schools to offer meals amid closure

--SCHOOLS CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 6--

Bowling Green Independent Schools will continue serving students breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, March 16 to March 27, 2020.

Efforts will include using BGISD buses and elementary bus routes to deliver meals throughout the district. Breakfast will be delivered between 8-9 a.m. and lunch between 11:15 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Meals will also be available for pick-up from Parker-Bennett-Curry, Dishman McGinnis, the Bowling Green Learning Center, and T. C. Cherry Elementary. Breakfast available from 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Meals are available for all children 18 or under, however children must be present to receive a meal. The adult meal costs $3. (March 13, 3:30 p.m.)

Students needing to speak with a Student and Family Counselor may call 270-746-2321, Monday - Friday, March 16 to March 27, 2020, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (March 13, 3:30 p.m.)

Effective immediately and continuing though April 12, all extra-curricular, sports, and sport-activities, regardless of season, are declared to be in a dead period. There will be no use of district facilities, elementary or secondary, indoor or outdoor by any extra-curricular, athletic, or community organization. (March 13, 11:50 a.m.)