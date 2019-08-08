Bowling Green Independent Schools welcome students back for 2019-20 school year

There's nothing quite like the first day back to school and Thursday morning hundreds of students in the Bowling Green Independent School System made their way into the classroom to begin a brand new school year.

At Potter Gray Elementary School this school year is extra special. Not only is it the first day for the students, but it is also the first day for the new Potter Gray Elementary School Principal, Keith Brown.

"I count myself lucky to be able to lead this group of educators, very, very highly qualified, wonderful educators," said Brown.

Doors to the school opened at 7:30 am and Brown was there to greet everyone, "Come on in everybody," said Brown. "The cafeteria is open for breakfast."

Brown, a Warren Central High School graduate, and 16-year educator, told 13 News he knows for some students the first day back is exciting and for others, it can be scary.

"Just with a smile on our face give them a hug and just walk right beside them each and every step of the way," said Brown. "A lot of times that takes care of the fear that they have, both for the child and the parent."

The day began with a quick assembly, the chance for students to see their friends and parents to say goodbye.

The history of the school lives on through a new generation of students, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of Potter Gray Elementary.

"And we're going to celebrate that throughout the year," said Brown. "Potter Gray has meant so much to this community, to the students around, for me to be able to be here it's truly a blessing and an honor."

Brown says they will celebrate the 60-year anniversary with a big celebration at the end of the year.