Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club donating Mother's Day cards to nursing homes

The Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club is asking members to donate Mother's Day cards for nursing homes in our hometown.

"We are an organization ran by women and we love to empower other women and anybody in the community honestly but specifically women," said Erica Hockstedler, Vice President. "Knowing that Mother's Day is here and this is going to be very different for every single mom out there so we just wanted to make it as good as we could for people."

The club is wanting to honor mothers and grandmothers in nursing homes to lift their spirits during this time of social distancing.

"So we were thinking about our nursing homes and the mom's and the grandmas that aren't going to get to see their families and just how little piece of mail might cheer them up some," added Hockstedler

They are asking members and their children or anyone in the community wanting to donate to make some homemade or storebought Mother's Day cards. The club is hoping to distribute around 50 cards to each of the nursing homes.

"Either make arrangements with the club to pick them up or you can even call the local nursing homes that are in their communities to set up a time to drop those off," added Hockstedler. "The two nursing homes that I contacted they made arrangements to do a contactless drop-off. Which is great and they are also going to quarantine those cards for 24 hours before handing them out and spraying them with disinfectant."

For anyone dropping the cards off at the club, the staff will collect the cards and are asking to have them dropped off by Saturday so they can be sanitized 24 hours in advance of distribution.

The club will be donating the cards to Signature Healthcare and Massey Springs nursing homes in Bowling Green.