Bowling Green Kroger drive-thru COVID-19 testing now available without appointment

The Kroger drive-thru testing is now accepting people who drive-up with "No Appointment."

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said it will take just a few minutes to register on site. People who arrive without an appointment must have a valid ID. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

"We encourage all individuals that wish to be tested, or in need of a second test, to please utilize the free service provided by Kroger Health at Basil Griffin Park. The registration link is still up and encouraged, but you can sign up on site, no pre-registration required. Those that have made appointments may still come at their scheduled times."

