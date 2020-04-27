Bowling Green Kroger employee tests positive for COVID-19

Kroger confirms an employee at the Bypass location has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson says the employee has been quarantined and last worked at the store six days ago.

Here is the statement from Kroger:

"We were informed by health officials yesterday that an associate at our 31 W Bypass store in Bowling Green tested positive for COVID-19. The associate has been quarantined, and we are wishing them the best as they get well. The associate last worked at the store 6 days ago.

Upon learning of the case we communicated with our store team. Extensive cleaning and sanitation was also completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC.

Kroger has taken many other additional measures to protect associates and customers including limiting capacity in stores to 50% of building code capacity. We have installed plexiglass partitions at cash registers and other service counters, added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing, and are now requiring all associates to wear masks that we are providing. We recognize that some associates, due to medical reasons or other circumstances, may not be able to wear a mask. Such situations will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. We are sourcing face shields to provide to those associates and will also explore other potential options as needed.

Additionally, we also encourage all our customers to wear a mask when they visit our stores, or alternatively, consider one of our ecommerce options available at kroger.com"