Two teams battled it out for the 14th District Girls' basketball championship Thursday night.

Bowling Green Lady Purples win 14th District Championship

The Bowling Green Lady Purples took on the Warren East Lady Raiders.

The last time these two teams met, the Purples took home the win with a buzzer-beater by Saniyah Shelton.

The Lady Purples defeated Greenwood in the first round of the District tournament 66 -37. Warren East battled it out with South Warren in a close in a double-overtime win 57-52 to make it to the Championship.

Purples' Freshman Saniyah Shelton led the team with 22 points,14 of those in the first quarter.

Freshman Meadow Tisdale ended the game with 17 points.

Senior Guard Keyozdon Jones brought in 16 points, 13 of those in the seconds half.

The Purples scored 38 points in the second half compared to Warren East's 22 points, giving them a large lead heading into the final minutes of the game.

The Bowling Green Lady Purples are the 2020 14th District Champs defeating the Warren East Lady Raiders 72 - 44.

Head Coach Calvin Head says he's proud of his team's hard work and looking forward to an upcoming run in Regionals.

"You know it is everything we've worked for. We started in August, you know, a six-week pre-season condition and October fifteenth, another seven weeks of grinding it and you know, you do all of that for this moment right now. To pull this off and kind of rally the troops, it was a tough battle tonight. East is a really really good team and I thought our kids really grew up tonight. I am just excited that this group gets to play on that stage. A lot of respect for the other seven teams that are going to be there at Diddle. We've got to prepare and we're just going to play hard and see what happens"

The Lady Raiders will also head to Regionals for the first time since 2008. First year Head Coach, Jenny Neville, says her goal is to take the program back to elite status, and getting this far is a step in that direction.

"I'm just excited, we wanted to win this game absolutely, that's our goal is to win every ball game, but I'm just excited for these girls and the program and just to know that we get a chance to go and play for a Regional Championship," said Neville. "You know, it hasn't happened in a long time, I got to be a part of that as a player, and as a coach, it's bittersweet seeing the joy that they have, they have not ever experienced that and I'm so excited for them to get to play on a big stage like Diddle."

The Regional Draw will be held Friday at 9:00 a.m. at Warren East High School.

Bowling Green Purples' LynKaylah James, Saniyah Shelton, Meadow Tisdale, and Keyozdon Jones were selected as part of the 14th District All-Tournament Team.

Caroline Forrester, Lucy Patterson, and Tanaya Bailey were selected for the Warren East Raiders.