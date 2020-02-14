Bowling Green Main Post Office to operate on Presidents' Day

Valentine's Day marks the beginning also of Presidents' Day weekend this year.

With the federal holiday observed on Monday, most post offices will be closed except for a few across the state, including one in Bowling Green.

USPS says the Scottsville Road location will be open for retail transactions, including passport services.

Customers will also be able to drop-off outgoing mail. There won't be any street delivery that day -- only delivery of Priority Mail Express.

The post office, located on 5300 Scottsville Road, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.