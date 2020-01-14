Bowling Green Mayor seeks third term in office

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson is officially running for his third term as mayor.

Wilkerson filed the paperwork with the Warren County Clerk's office Tuesday morning.

Wilkerson has been the mayor in Bowling Green since 2011.

He told 13 News his focus from the beginning was making sure Bowling Green was financially stable to handle the growth of the city.

"Little issues that I like to think that the city does well with is the cooperation we receive from county government, from state government, from federal government, and the Chamber of Commerce, we all work together here regardless of whether we all agree on everything we all come together to work together for our community," said Wilkerson.

If elected this would be Wilkerson's last term as mayor. By law, a mayor can only serve three consecutive terms.

Wilkerson says should he be elected again he will work to address issues the city is facing, including the retirement system and managing the city's growth.

The deadline to file to run for Bowling Green Mayor or City Commission is June 2, 2020.

