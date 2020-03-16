BGMU to close lobby, suspending disconnections

In an effort to comply with the governor's directive of social distancing, the lobby of BGMU will be closed Tuesday, March 17 through April 1.

There are multiple ways to interact with BGMU without visiting their office:

1. From their website, you can pay your bill, access account information, and request a new service. If you have trouble accessing your account, please call them at 270-782-1200. We’d be glad to help you sign in.

2. The mobile app is called SmartHub. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Marketplace. Choose Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as your provider, and sign in to your account. The app allows you to pay your bill, view usage, and see billing and payment history.

3. You can use their automated phone system to get your balance and due date. You can also make a payment using a credit card or bank account. The phone number is 877-853-6836.

4. A drop box is located on the outside of the building right past the drive-thru. You can drop off payments 24 hours a day in the dropbox. The drive-thru will also be open during normal business hours, from 8 am to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All of the options all BGMU to stay in contact without being in close physical proximity.

They are available for questions in the call center at 270-782-1200, and you can email at customerinquiry@bgmu.com.

In addition, BGMU has chosen to suspend disconnections for non-payment of bills until April 1.

The utility company does say it is important to understand that failure to pay does not eliminate your bill. Even though your service will not be disconnected for nonpayment, you will be responsible for paying the bill in full after April 1.

They hope that in some small way, this eases some stress related to the national pandemic.