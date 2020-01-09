Local police officer survives attack at base in Iraq

The Bowling Green Police Department is supporting their brothers in arms who are currently deployed overseas.

According to the department, Officer Matt Davis was at the base that was attacked in Iraq on Tuesday night.

They say that Officer Davis is okay.

"Our department is grateful for the men and women of our community that serve in the military. We are so grateful for them and what they do for us and the freedoms that they provide for us," said Ronnie Ward, public information officer for BGPD. "We think about them and pray for them on a daily basis."