Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager

The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Police say 19-year-old Mahogany Henderson was last seen leaving South Lee toward Pedigo Park on Saturday night and has not returned.

She has brown eyes, black shoulder length hair, both ears are pierced, and she has a small mole above her top lip.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, pink shorts, and brown sandals.

If you see Mahogany or know where she might be, please call BGPD at 270-393-4000 or call 911.