Bowling Green Police Chief shares plans for starting in-house police academy

The Bowling Green Police Department is working to start an in-house training academy for new recruits.

Traditionally, new police officers go through basic training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, but they've been experiencing long wait times.

Bowling Green Police Chief Doug Hawkins says it's not unusual for them to have to wait 18 weeks to get their new officers into basic training.

"By us taking control of our basic training, it really changes the trajectory of our organization and our ability to train our officers in what we think will be a better training experience for the officers. There are some recruitment benefits when you have prospective police officers understanding that they don't have to leave home to go through their basic academy," said Hawkins.

Louisville and Lexington have had their own stand-alone police academies for their municipal agencies, which have been established for decades.

"We would be the first agency in 40 plus years to establish an independent academy separate from the Department of Criminal Justice Training," Hawkins explained. "You really have to be an agency of a certain size and a certain capacity to provide that training in order for that to be feasible. I think we're there now, and I think the timing is right for us to tackle this."

Chief Hawkins says the need has existed and the department has the ability to satisfy it at this point so it seems to be the right time. In addition to saving time, having their own academy would be more cost effective.

"It's a catch-22. You have to hire (new police officers), not knowing when you can get them into the academy, and then once you get them hired, then you make an effort to get them scheduled, which more often than not, puts them on a wait-list, which then results in these long wait times," Hawkins said. "We are then at their mercy from a scheduling standpoint. So if we can reduce that time dramatically, there's a significant cost-saving."

The department is now working to get approval from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. After that, they would need to have their facility inspected, and then they would present curriculum for a 20-week academy for approval by the KLEC.

Some instructors would need to go to further training to be certified as well.

He anticipates as early as spring for them to be able to host their first academy.

"We have a hard time finding any negatives to this arrangement by establishing our own academy, so we're excited about it," said Hawkins.

They would then be able to meet their own training needs for their own demand.

With their current existing facilities, Bowling Green Police has all the resources needed for full-scale training except for a breathalyzer class, which all departments across the state have to attend at the Department of Criminal Justice Training.