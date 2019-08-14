Bowling Green Police Department is reminding you to be cautious in school zones

With school now back in session the Bowling Green Police Department want to remind everyone to be a little more cautious when heading into a school zone.

The school rush is here and the traffic isn't the only thing causing congestion. BGPD are once again patrolling school zones.

"Drop off hours and pick up hours are usually between 7 and 8:30 in the morning and 2:15 and 3:30 in the afternoon are school zone hours," said officer, John Deeb.

Deeb looked for traffic violations using a device called a Lidar; it uses a laser to detect the speed of passing vehicles.

"Children are young and they're obviously not aware of their surroundings and traffic as much as adults are. It falls back on the responsibility of the drivers to be aware and looking for these children so we can prevent accidents and tragedies from happening," said Deeb.

Because there's always repercussions for breaking the law.

"It's always important to be aware of your surrounds, especially when you're behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," said Deeb. "Not just school safety, but in general. When you're driving a motor vehicle put the phone down it can wait."