Bowling Green Police Department still investigating Clay Street shooting

On March 19 and March 23 officers responded to 1367 Clay Street for reports of shots fired.

Shortly after the March 23 shooting Brian Flowers and Davon Grandberry arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds they received during the shooting incident.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Davon Grandberry, 24, Anthony Johnson, 45 and Derodrian Bryant, 29, were all involved.

Both Bryant and Grandberry admitted to firing shots.

Bryant fired shots hitting Flowers and Grandberry. Grandberry brought a gun to the scene and Johnson later hid the gun from the police.

All three are charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. All guns involved have been recovered.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected. All three were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.