Bowling Green Police Department approved to establish Law Enforcement Academy

The Bowling Green Police Department has received official approval to establish the "Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy."

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday to approve the department's request to develop their own police training academy.

Until now, recruits were required to attend the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond, Kentucky.

The department said in a statement, "This academy will allow new officers to enter into field training with a more comprehensive understanding of our agency, our community, our culture and our expectations."

Recruits will attend the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy beginning June 2020.