Bowling Green Police Department hosting blood drive

The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting a blood drive, according to a tweet from Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward.

The drive is scheduled for August 19 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone interested can sign up beforehand at the Red Cross website.

The Red Cross reported a blood shortage for the month of July, following a decrease in drives in June, and a dismal 4th of July week.

The location of the drive is the Bowling Green Police Department at the following address:

911 Kentucky St

Bowling Green, KY 42101