Bowling Green Police Department needs your help finding 62 y/o Steven Joe Wilkerson

Updated: Thu 1:45 PM, Mar 26, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- BGPD needs your help in finding 62-year-old Steven Joe Wilkerson.

He left last evening to go shopping and has not returned. He has some health concerns & is driving a 2013 blue Ford Focus with a KY tag of 151WDW.

If you see Steven, call 9-1-1.

 