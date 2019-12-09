Bowling Green Police Department warning of phone scam

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Bowling Green Police Department are warning people of a phone scam.
The department says that the callers claim to be with the city police department and that the individual they are calling has warrants out. The caller then claims that said warrants can be satisfied by providing gift cards to the caller. BGPD says to hang up the phone if you receive one of these calls.
We have been told someone is calling, from the Bowling Green Police Department, saying you have warrants. They will tell you to satisfy the warrant with gift cards. This is a scam. Hang up the phone. #bgpd #scam— BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) December 9, 2019