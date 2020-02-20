Bowling Green Police Officers make King Cake for CASA's Boogie Down Bourbon St.

The Bowling Green Police Department traded in their badges Thursday for aprons and oven mitts.

"It was just really awesome for Delaney, to call and say 'Hey my team at the Bowling Green Police Department is going to step up and make these cakes' and I was like 'what'," said Jana Sublett, Director of CASA. "He said 'yeah they love to do this kind of stuff' and so hopefully they are getting as much out of this as we will."

Officers spent all day baking 24 King Cakes for the Third Annual Boogie Down Bourbon St.

I think this looks like one tasty King Cake! Great job BGPD! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/NYikTlawcd — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 20, 2020

"Someone was supposed to be making the King Cakes for this year and something happened at the last minute," said Michael Delaney, Deputy Chief. "Our baker was not able to make the King Cakes, so some of our friends at the police department here decided to take on the challenge of making 24 King Cakes."

BGPD is hard at work making 24 King Cakes!! They’re for the @CASA_SCentralKY Boogie Down Bourbon St. which is happening tomorrow night! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/0Pq6lIgS2o — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 20, 2020

Officers also used this as an opportunity to give back to a community they serve every day.

"A couple of months ago we had a fundraiser for officer Ed Pulley and the community really supported us," added Delaney. "They came out, we raised a lot of money for Ed and his family and it was just a tremendous show of support throughout the community. So we thought this was a good way to give back to the community we serve and it is a good event, CASA is a great organization."

Thursday, CASA officially sold out of their tickets for Boogie Down Bourbon St.

"We are really excited! We are at a new venue this year so we were able to sell one hundred more tickets, we are just really excited to be able to bring this event to bowling green again," added Sublett.

Boogie Down Bourbon St. will be Friday evening from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and is a 21 and over event.

For more information about tomorrow evening click

here.