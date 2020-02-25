Bowling Green Police adding bulk evidence storage facility to headquarters

The Bowling Green Police Department is working on their first addition to their headquarters since expanding the main building back in the 90's.

Near the property's perimeter on Adams Street will stand an onsite bulk evidence storage building -- meaning large enough to house vehicles.

Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward says any crime that involves a car or truck essentially becomes the crime scene.

"We need a secure place because we don't want to lose our evidence. If it's raining or there's inclement weather -- just changes a lot of the way that we're doing it," said Ward. "We just need to be able to control how that evidence is processed -- that we take our time, we do it right, and it's in an environment that lends itself to that."

The new structure will contain nine storage bays and two larger processing bays.

Ward says the department had been discussing the need for such a facility on their property for the last several years. Currently, Bowling Green Police uses a secure offsite facility to process vehicles.

"We're taking more evidence than we probably did ten years ago, and things would be much different now than they would've been then. So the need for having more space has grown," Ward explained.

2020, as a whole, seems to be the beginning of a new chapter for the department.

"I think we will be seeing a lot of changes with the start of the academy, with this building, and also we know we'll be getting a new chief at some point in time this year," Ward said. "It doesn't change how we do our job -- we still are doing business as usual. We believe that this building and the start of the new academy will just allow us to be better, and that's what we're always searching for."

The department expects the building to be completed in July 2020.