Bowling Green Police hosting chili lunch to benefit officer going through cancer

The Bowling Green Police Department is inviting the public to join in on a chili lunch to benefit one of their own.

Donations collected at the lunch will go towards any expenses Officer Ed Pulley and his family encounter as he undergoes treatment for a recent diagnosis of cancer.

The lunch itself is free, and will be held in the Community Room of the police station at 911 Kentucky Street from 11:00 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We know that this is going to be a struggle for him and his family, a financial burden, and we just want to relieve that from him and let him focus on getting better so he can be back with us here," said BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward. "We just want to take the pressure off of him and off of his family."

Officer Ward says it's winter time and everybody likes chili so they're going to have some fun by having the police officers make all sorts of taste-tempting chili for you to enjoy. If you're unable to make it to the lunch, they are also able to deliver orders of five or more.

Each meal comes with a bowl of chili with crackers, a drink and dessert.

Police say by Tuesday mid-morning, they already had 100 pre-orders for delivery.

If you'd like to place an order as well, you can send an email to JJ.Meyers@bgky.org or send a message on their Facebook page @bgkypolice by the end of Tuesday, December 3.