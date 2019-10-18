BREAKING: Bowling Green Police investigating shooting

Updated: Fri 4:28 PM, Oct 18, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they're investigating a shooting on 1204 Vine Street that was reported to police at 3:48 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man has a single gunshot wound to his leg.

We have a reporter on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

 
