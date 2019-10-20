Bowling Green Police investigating shooting at Hilltop Club Student Living Residence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shooting around 5:00 Sunday evening at the Hilltop Club Student Living Residence.

Officials confirmed one black male was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

A witness says he was walking his dog when he heard one gunshot. He said "I rushed over to find a man in his car with a gunshot in the leg. I am a nursing student so I took my dogs leash and tied in above the wound to use as a tourniquet until EMS arrived. Police and paramedics arrived within minutes of the shooting. It was a very quick response," said Jordan Campbell, witness in the shooting.

There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

 
