Bowling Green Police investigating string of car break-ins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department confirms officers are investigating a string of car break-ins.
Officers say it happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning at the Greystone neighborhood off Nashville Road.
They say residents reported having been hit by thieves breaking into cars. Police spent several hours Tuesday morning investigating.
Officials say officers are in the process of gathering reports and evidence.
