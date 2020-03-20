Bowling Green Police joining in on serving while social distancing

The Bowling Green Police Department made a powerful post on Facebook Friday.

A group of dayshift officers gathered together for a briefing at the SoKy Marketplace where they practiced social distancing.

The CDC recommendation stands at maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

"The only thing consistent is everything changes," the department quoted in their post.

Bowling Green Police say that they're serving the community the same way they have for years -- it just looks a little different.