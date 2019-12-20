Bowling Green Police pull curtain back for public through Citizens Police Academy

For over 20 years, the Bowling Green Police Department has been working to share an insider's perspective into what it really takes to be in law enforcement.

From a cursory glance, it can be easy to see police for their appearance -- their lights and sirens, their uniform and badge.

But what they do on a day-to-day basis, as seen through each individual officer's perspective? That's a special look -- and one that can be found by going through the department's Citizens Police Academy.

"We want our participants to walk away with a greater understanding of our profession and our department," said Robert Hansen, captain of the training unit and class coordinator for Citizens Police Academy.

Over the course of 10 weeks -- Thursday night by Thursday night -- community members are taken on a personal tour of how law enforcement works in their hometown.

"You get to do a ride along with a police officer for four hours on the streets -- you're actually going to calls and experiencing the things that the officer gets to experience riding in the front seat of the police car," Hansen detailed.

Over the course of the academy, different officers and leaders in the department present on what their job entails.

Participants see how one of the K-9's operates, drive a police car at the NCM Motorsports Park, and see what it takes to be a part of the Critical Response Team.

"One of the things that I really enjoyed was going to the firing range and firing their 40 caliber pistols and their assault rifles," Dwight Vincent, a participant, said.

The lessons cover serious topics -- like prosecuting dangerous criminals in our area, and detectives solving murders.

But the lessons are also fun and engaging, and oftentimes quite interactive. Perhaps most importantly is -- it's a chance for members of the department to share the motivations for why they do what they do, and show who they are.

"They're great at what they do. And they're extremely personable as individuals," said Joe Cockrum, a participant in the academy. "And I love them for what they do. And I think we all should feel that way about our police department."

It's an intentional program to pull back the curtain on those who choose some of the most stressful and intense work that one can do for their community.

"Some of them are from here, some of them are not. But they care. And it's not just a job for them; it's part of who they are," explained Missy Cunningham, who participated in the academy.

Ultimately -- it humanizes the people who put it all out on the line every day. And it becomes an opportunity for the community to share more about what law enforcement endeavor to do every day.

"The folks in the room - most of them are genuinely interested in what we do; they're supportive, and we just really appreciate that," said Hansen. "We don't always get a chance to interact frequently with those folks by virtue of the profession. A lot of the time we're having to deal with victims and suspects and we're having to tell people things that they don't want to hear and force them to do things that they don't want to do (in terms of an arrest situation; things of that nature). So to interact with citizens -- it's very rewarding."

The next Citizens Police Academy will start in March of 2020. To start the application process, you can head to this website.