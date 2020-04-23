Bowling Green Police search for suspected mailbox thieves

The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for two people suspected of breaking into mailboxes Wednesday morning.

Pictures posted to Facebook show a man and woman who police say used a credit card stolen during thefts at three different apartment complexes from over 150 mailboxes.

If you have information you can call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583. The Postal Inspector is offering $1000.00 on top of what Crime Stoppers will pay for your information.