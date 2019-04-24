Bowling Green Police warn against giving to panhandlers

Driving through Bowling Green it is a common sight to see panhandlers asking those on the road for help.

"Now it seems that they're on every corner, that's not the truth, but it just seems that there is one on every corner," said Bowling Green Police Department's Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. "We know the weather is getting better and so we're probably going to see an influx of more panhandling on our corners."

Now Bowling Green Police are warning drivers to not give to those panhandling.

"Number one is safety -- we've got to have safety come first regardless of whatever anybody wants to accomplish, because we can't have these folks stepping into traffic," said Ward.

A surge in people panhandling in Bowling Green began in 2018, prompting city officials to take action.

Signs are up across the city stating 'Panhandling is not Safe' and though panhandling is protected under the First Amendment, a city ordinance bans "aggressive panhandling."

"So we know that there are people that travel here from other smaller towns because there is no place for them to panhandle in their own area, so they travel here every day to do this," said Ward.

Police told 13 News they want the community to know that what you see is not always what you get.

"Also the people that we have seen that have signs that say they are homeless and we know for a fact they are not," said Ward. "We know where they live, we know who they are."

At the Salvation Army officials want the community to understand the misconceptions around panhandling.

"People put panhandling and homelessness together that if they see somebody panhandling, then they automatically assume that they are homeless. And that's not always the case," said Major Stephen Story.

If you want to help, officials urge you to give to local agencies that provide food, shelter, and job training.

"When it comes to, you know, helping to make food boxes, helping to serve meals from our dining room, all those different kinds of ways are ways people can help," said Story.

The Salvation Army provides lunch 5 days a week, with the exception of holidays, and can sleep up to 72 people.

In Bowling Green, there are other agencies that provide support to those who are homeless, including HOTEL INC and Hope House Ministries.